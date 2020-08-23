More of a spectator than a supporter for LeBron James in the first half, Anthony Davis had a message for his teammate.

“I told LeBron at half I’ve got to take some of the pressure off of him,” Davis said.

With both superstars rolling and another dominant defensive effort, the Lakers again looked like the best of the West.

James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half, and the Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-108 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

The Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after the No. 1 seed was knocked off in Game 1. This was Portland’s highest-scoring performance in the series and it wasn’t close to good enough.

“That’s just who we’ve always been,” James said. “That has not changed since the first day we stepped on the floor at training camp.”

Damian Lillard scored 34 points playing with a dislocated left index finger, and CJ McCollum added 28 for the Trail Blazers. They will try to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.

Davis scored 31 points in Game 2 but had only six at halftime Saturday. Coach Frank Vogel thought the power forward was trying to move the ball and make the right play – he finished with eight assists – but looked for his own offense in the second half.

“A.D., he just turned it on,” Vogel said.

Portland was down only three with about 9½ minutes left. But Davis then re-entered and started scoring from everywhere, turning lob passes into dunks or stepping outside for jumpers on his way to 12 points in the period.

The Lakers’ defense handled the rest, limiting the Blazers to just three field goals over more than seven minutes as they pushed the lead to 109-98 with a little more than 2 minutes to go.

“It wasn’t our night to make those shots,” Lillard said. “The effort was there. The aggressiveness was there. We just didn’t make the shots that we usually make.”

Carmelo Anthony added 20 points in his first good game of the series. He was 4 for 17 in the first two games and he started Game 3 with seven straight misses before making his eighth – by tipping in his own miss.

The Blazers made a lineup change, inserting Hassan Whiteside to play alongside Jusuf Nurkic in a big starting five. The unit got Portland off to a good start and the Blazers nursed the early lead all the way through the second quarter without ever really stopping James, who was 5 for 6 for 15 points in eight minutes in the period. But McCollum capped his 13-point period with a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer, making it 57-53.

James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for 12 straight points to send the Lakers from six down to a 70-64 lead. The Blazers came right back behind Anthony, who made three straight jumpers before a dunk on the break tied it at 72.

The Lakers surged back ahead with a 10-0 burst that made it 89-78 and they led by seven entering the fourth.

“It came down to a fourth-quarter game. Anthony Davis made his perimeter shots and we came up empty too often,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

Lillard was hurt in the third quarter of Game 2 and hadn’t done anything on the court until arriving early Saturday to test the finger, which was wrapped in black tape. It didn’t appear to have much effect on his ballhandling or shooting for much of the game but he faltered in the fourth, going 1 for 6 and missing all four 3-pointers.

Thunder 119, Rockets 107 (OT)

Chris Paul drilled a 3-point heave as part of a 12-0 run to open overtime, and Oklahoma City beat Houston in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series.

Paul finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, as a three-guard lineup worked wonders for Oklahoma City, which now trails the series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 29 points off the bench along with five rebounds and five assists.

James Harden posted a game-high 38 points, seven rebounds and eight assists with just one turnover but fouled out for the first time this season when he picked up his sixth foul with 4:07 left in overtime. Jeff Green paired 22 points with seven boards off the Houston bench, while Eric Gordon scored 18 points but missed 16 of 24 shot attempts. The Rockets were just 15 of 50 from beyond the arc.

Heat 124, Pacers 115

Bam Adebayo had a hoop, two offensive rebounds and three free throws down the stretch as Miami staved off an Indiana rally to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Jimmy Butler finished with a team-high 27 points, including 17-for-20 from the free-throw line, for the Heat, who outscored the Pacers 43-21 from the stripe, getting 24 more opportunities. Goran Dragic chipped in with 24 points and a team-high six assists, and Adebayo compiled a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Miami.

Malcolm Brogdon recorded postseason career-highs with 34 points and 14 assists — both game-highs — for the Pacers, who outshot the Heat 48.8 percent to 45.3. T.J. Warren went for 23 points, and Victor Oladipo had 20 for Indiana.

Bucks 121, Magic 107

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead Milwaukee to a dominant victory over Orlando to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Game 4 is Monday.

Antetokounmpo, the favorite to repeat as the league’s MVP, made his first eight shots and finished 12 of 14 from the floor. He finally received help from fellow All-Star Khris Middleton, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists after struggling from the field in the series’ first two games.

Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic finished with 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. D.J. Augustin (24 points, six assists) and Terrence Ross (20 points) were the Magic’s biggest contributors off the bench.