More coronavirus infections in Grampus camp force postponement of J1 game

The J. League on Sunday announced the postponement of a scheduled game between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Nagoya Grampus after two more positive cases of the new coronavirus were discovered in the Grampus camp.

Nagoya announced on Sunday morning that midfielder Shuto Watanabe as well as an unnamed team staff member tested positive.

They were among 60 players and staff given polymerase chain reaction tests on Saturday after defender Kazuya Miyahara tested positive on Friday evening.

While Miyahara had reported a fever of 38 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, neither Watanabe nor the staff member reported symptoms.

According to statements by the club, none of the three who tested positive reported any travel outside of attending training, attending matches or essential shopping over the last two weeks.

The three infections are the first to be reported within the J. League since it resumed play in late June following a four-month suspension due to the initial spread of the coronavirus.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. at Edion Stadium in Hiroshima.