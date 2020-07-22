Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG next season 'whatever happens'

Kylian Mbappe said on Tuesday he would remain with French champion Paris Saint-Germain next season "whatever happens," despite constant speculation over his future.

"I'm here. I'm part of the project for a fourth year," Mbappe, 21, told BeIn Sport during halftime of PSG's 4-0 win over Celtic in a friendly played in front of around 5,000 fans at the Parc des Princes.

"The club's 50-year anniversary is an important one in the eyes of the club, the supporters, of everyone, so I will be here whatever happens."

"I'm going to try and bring back trophies with the team and give the best of myself," added Mbappe, who arrived at PSG from Monaco in 2017 in a deal worth €180 million ($208 million).

Real Madrid has regularly been linked to Mbappe, but club president Florentino Perez said last week the Spanish champions would not make any big signings this summer.

"Kylian has a contract with us, we're not ready to sell him. He is super important, he's a key player, our player. It's a gift to work with him," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

"It's super. There's a really nice connection between him and Neymar. It makes it fun for everyone. It's a real strength for PSG. It's great like that."

Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG against the Scottish champions in the first minute after he was played in behind the Celtic defense by Neymar.

The Brazil star added a second with a deflected effort in the 25th minute during PSG's final tuneup ahead of the French Cup final against Saint-Etienne on Friday.

Ander Herrera made it 3-0 shortly after halftime and Pablo Sarabia grabbed a fourth with a sweetly-struck volley from Marco Verratti's lofted pass.

PSG will make its return to competitive action at the Stade de France later this week as the club tries for a record-extending 13th French Cup title.

Tuchel's side qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League on March 11 before French soccer ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ligue 1 season was declared over in April with PSG confirmed as champion for the seventh time in eight seasons.

The team will also face Lyon in the French League Cup final on July 31 before resuming its Champions League campaign in Lisbon, where it will meet on Atalanta for a spot in the last four.