Hinako Shibuno hopes virus won't derail Women's British Open title defense

Following her surprise victory last year, Hinako Shibuno said Friday she hopes to play for a second straight Women's British Open title next month.

The tournament is scheduled to tee off on Aug. 20 at Scotland's Royal Troon Golf Club, but an announcement has yet to be made on whether it will proceed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the 21-year-old is practicing for the restart of the suspended LPGA tour on July 31, she has her eye firmly on defending her major crown.

"I'm the only one positioned to win back-to-back titles. I want to try out the things I've been practicing as soon as possible," said Shibuno, who also looks forward to playing in the Ladies' Scottish Open from Aug. 13.

"I have a plan. I feel really positive," she said.

Shibuno is one of eight Japanese players to receive an exemption for the postponed U.S. Women's Open, which is scheduled to be played in December.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June 4 to 7 but was pushed back due to the spread of the coronavirus.