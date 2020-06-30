New Zealand handed pair of sevens titles; Japanese men promoted

The remainder of the rugby sevens world series was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and New Zealand declared the men’s and women’s champions on Tuesday.

The rounds in Hong Kong, Singapore, Langford (Canada), London and Paris were previously postponed, but World Rugby canceled them after discussions with the host unions. Hong Kong, the crown jewel in sevens, won’t be staged for the first time in 44 years.

"While it is very disappointing for players, fans, organisers and everyone involved … the health and wellbeing of the rugby community and wider society remains the number one priority," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

"These difficult decisions have been taken following detailed consultation with our union partners and in line with advice from the various government and public health agencies around the world."

New Zealand was awarded the titles for leading the standings when the series stopped after six of the 10 men’s rounds, and four of the five women’s rounds.

The New Zealand men won three legs and reached the podium in two more. They won a record-extending 13th series but their first since 2014.

South Africa finished 11 points back in second place with 2019 champion and Olympic gold medalist Fiji in third.

The Black Ferns women's team had looked well on its way to a second successive title, and a sixth in eight years of the circuit.

Australia was second and Canada third in the women's competition.

The seedings for the Tokyo Olympics will be adapted to include 2021 series results, World Rugby said.

There will be no relegation in either series but Japan will be promoted as the winner of the men’s second-tier series.

No women’s team will be promoted because their second-tier series didn’t begin.

"Rugby sevens is a key driver of global growth for our sport, particularly in emerging nations, and it firmly remains a top priority for our organisation,” Beaumont said. "As we begin to see light at the end of the tunnel, 2021 has potential to be a very exciting year for rugby sevens with the Tokyo Olympic Games on the horizon.”