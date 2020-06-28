Chrono Genesis wins Takarazuka Kinen

Second-favorite Chrono Genesis blitzed the field Sunday to claim the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin Racecourse.

Yuichi Kitamura steered the 4-year-old mare to victory by six lengths over sixth-favorite Kiseki. Outsider Mozu Bello finished third ahead of pre-race favorite Saturnalia.

"She ran really strongly. I didn't worry about the track or the other horses, I just rode believing in my horse," Kitamura said.

"We got off to a strong start and were able to go around in a good rhythm. She responded well once we hit the straight."

The race was the first Grade One event for Chrono Genesis since a second-place finish at the Osaka Hai in April.