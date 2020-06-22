Japan ends bid to host 2023 Women's World Cup

The Japan Football Association decided on Monday to withdraw its bid to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The JFA made the decision at its board meeting.

Soccer's world governing body FIFA is scheduled to announce the host of the tournament following an online board meeting on Thursday.

Japan had been bidding against Colombia, as well as a joint entry from Australia and New Zealand. The bid from the neighboring South Pacific nations emerged as the frontrunner on June 10, when FIFA released its bid evaluations.

Australia and New Zealand garnered the highest overall average score of 4.1 out of 5, with Japan scoring 3.9 and Colombia 2.8. Scores were based on a range of factors including stadiums and accommodation.

While the Japanese bid was praised for the quality of its infrastructure and commercial viability, FIFA also noted that its preferred July-August window corresponded to the hottest part of Japan's summer.

The JFA had identified the period from 2020 to 2023 as a crucial window for the development of women's soccer in Japan, spanning the original date for the Tokyo Olympics to the World Cup.

The professional WE League is set to kick off in 2021, supplanting the Nadeshiko League as the top tier of women's club soccer in Japan.