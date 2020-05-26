Women's Super League in England canceled because of virus

The top women’s soccer league in England was canceled with immediate effect Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak, with no decision reached on which teams have won the title and been relegated.

The decision was taken to end the Women’s Super League following "overwhelming feedback from the clubs,” the Football Association said, and to give them the chance to "prepare and focus on next season.”

Manchester City was leading the league by a point from Chelsea, which had seven games still to play – one more than City. Defending champion Arsenal was a further three points behind and also had a game in hand. If the league was decided on average points per game, Chelsea would win the title.

"Whilst disappointed that we are unable to complete the season,” City said in a statement, "we understand the complexities of the situation and support the F.A.’s decision.

"We will now move forward with preparations for next season."

But there was dissent from Sweden international and Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson, who said: "Why are the men finishing their league at every cost and not us? Ideally we all wanted a solution that felt right.

"From a safety perspective of course, but also morally and financially. Due to many different factors this just couldn’t be guaranteed," she wrote on social media. ⁣

Liverpool was in last place in the 12-team division, a point behind Birmingham having played one game more. Aston Villa were six points clear at the top of the second-tier Women's Championship, which has also been canceled.

"It's obviously disappointing that the season is to end in this way," Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson said. "We now look forward to the chance to play for our supporters again when it is safe for us to all come back together."

Clubs have "discussed various recommendations which will be sent to the F.A. Board to determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019/20 season,” the F.A. said, adding that supporting the welfare of clubs and players "will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process."

Among decisions the board will have to make are which two teams should represent England in the Women’s Champions League next season.