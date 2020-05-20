Summer Koshien baseball tournament canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Japan’s annual Summer National High School Tournament at Koshien has been canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.
The decision not to hold the summer tourney is the first time since the World War II that it will not be held. The spring version also was canceled in March.
