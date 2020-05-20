Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Summer Koshien baseball tournament canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Seiryo High School, from Ishikawa Prefecture, marches during the opening ceremony for the National High School Baseball Championship on Aug. 8, 2019, in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture. This year's tournament was canceled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak. | KYODO

STAFF REPORT

Japan’s annual Summer National High School Tournament at Koshien has been canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.

The decision not to hold the summer tourney is the first time since the World War II that it will not be held. The spring version also was canceled in March.

RELATED STORIES

Your news needs your support

Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Seiryo High School, from Ishikawa Prefecture, marches during the opening ceremony for the National High School Baseball Championship on Aug. 8, 2019, in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture. This year's tournament was canceled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak. | KYODO

, , ,