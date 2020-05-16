IOC President Thomas Bach sends words of encouragement to swimmer Rikako Ikee

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach sent a message of encouragement via Twitter to swimmer Rikako Ikee, who is now rehabbing following treatment for leukemia.

Ikee, who holds multiple national records and was named the MVP of the 2018 Asian Games, was a gold medal hopeful for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics before she was diagnosed with the disease in February 2019.

On Friday, the Olympics Twitter account posted a quote from Bach that said, “Keep dreaming the dream @rikakoikee. The whole Olympic Community is behind you.”

In February, Ikee said her treatment was nearly unbearable but called it a “turning point” in her life.