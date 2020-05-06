Vissel star Andres Iniesta holds court with young fans online

Vissel Kobe superstar Andres Iniesta shared some of his wisdom with young fans Tuesday during an online question-and-answer session.

The Barcelona great and 2010 World Cup winner with Spain fielded questions and gave advice to around 100 children in the live event hosted on Vissel's official YouTube channel.

Asked the secret to becoming a great passer, the 35-year-old playmaker said, "Even when I play a simple pass, I try to make it a good one."

"In order to play well, it's important to be able to repeat the same actions again and again," he added.

Iniesta also gave encouragement to people forced to stay home following the extension of the nationwide state of emergency aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus.

"I hope we can all endure this time patiently, so that we can once again come together and enjoy soccer in the city of Kobe," said the Spaniard, who captained Vissel to their first major trophy in the Emperor's Cup final on Jan. 1.

Having opened the season with their sights set on further silverware, Vissel was forced to put its ambitions on hold when the J. League suspended play due to the pandemic in late February just two days after the first division's opening weekend.

Unable to practice, Iniesta and his teammates have been keeping contact online. But with Japan extending its state of emergency until the end of the month, the outlook for the resumption of the J. League season remains unclear.