Wales coach says three players tested positive for coronavirus

Three Wales rugby players have contracted the coronavirus, coach Wayne Pivac has said.

Pivac did not identify the players in an interview with New Zealand's 1 NEWS, with the website reporting that all three players had now recovered.

"It's ripping through the communities here (in Wales)," Pivac said. "At the moment we've had two or three cases that I'm aware of within our squad."

The spread of COVID-19 has seen rugby union brought to a standstill worldwide, which is also the case for many other sports across the globe.

Now there are concerns about the virus' impact on a game whose finances are largely underpinned by international matches.

Wales is scheduled to face Japan on June 27 before flying to New Zealand for a pair of tests against the All Blacks.

There have been suggestions those matches could be postponed until October if they cannot take place as scheduled.

"I don't think anyone wants these tours to be canceled. We need them to be played," Pivac said.

"We need the money into the game for the game to survive. We're all in the same boat there," added the New Zealander, who took over for compatriot Warren Gatland following last year's World Cup in Japan.

World Rugby, the sport's global governing body, announced a $100 million relief package on Thursday.

As things stand, Wales still has to play its delayed Six Nations finale against Scotland in Cardiff, with October touted as a possibility for that match as well.

Wales is also scheduled to play four November internationals at home against Fiji, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa.