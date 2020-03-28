German Cup semifinals postponed

The German Cup semifinals scheduled for late next month have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, the German Football Association said Friday.

Eintracht Frankfurt, featuring Makoto Hasebe and Daichi Kamada, were due to face Bayern Munich away in the first semifinal on April 21, with fourth-tier Saarbrucken hosting Bayer Leverkusen the following day.

But with the top two tiers of Germany’s professional soccer likely to extend their hiatus until at least April 30, the DFB said it was “only logical” to postpone the cup semifinals to an unspecified date.

“Due (to) the ongoing crisis, no football is currently being played and training is also very limited for sides,” the DFB said in a statement on its website. “It’s extremely likely that things will not have improved in time for the cup semifinals, meaning that football matches will still be prohibited on those dates.”

Kamada, who returned from a loan stint with Belgian side Sint-Truiden last year, has performed strongly in this season’s cup competition for Frankfurt, winner of the trophy in 2018.

The 23-year-old attacker struck a second-half goal to seal a 2-0 quarterfinal win over visiting Werder Bremen on March 4.

The Bundesliga halted play over the coronavirus pandemic on March 13, the first such suspension since World War II. Players from several clubs have agreed to waive a portion of their pay to help support club employees.