Gov. Yuriko Koike hopes Olympic marathon races switched back to Tokyo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Friday expressed her hope that the venue for the marathon and race walk events in the Tokyo Olympics will be changed back to the nation’s capital from Sapporo.

“Tokyo citizens want” the marathon and race walk to take place in Tokyo, she told reporters.

Koike made the remark after the International Olympic Committee made the unprecedented decision earlier this week to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by about a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC last year decided to move the marathon and race walk venue to Sapporo to protect athletes and spectators from Tokyo’s scorching summer heat.

Koike said that new dates for the Tokyo Olympics should be considered based on factors including the availability of facilities, as well as when the COVID-19 pandemic can be contained.