Tokyo Games tickets to go on sale worldwide in May

The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Games said Wednesday that Olympic tickets will be made available to people living outside Japan starting in mid-May.

Spectators looking to travel to Japan for this summer’s games, which kick off July 24, will be able to purchase tickets from the official ticketing websites or from authorized resellers. The exact date has yet to be determined.

The tickets will be made available to all on a first-come, first-served basis online as well as over the counter at ticketing booths across Tokyo. Nonresidents of Japan can also purchase tickets at the ticketing booths.

Some 4.48 million tickets have already been sold to Japanese residents in the first two phases of the domestic Olympic ticket lottery. Organizers have not disclosed the total amount of tickets available, estimated to be over 9 million.

Residents of Japan can apply for another chance to buy tickets via a postcard lottery starting Feb. 20 and Mar. 13 for the Olympics and Paralympics, respectively.

Organizers said they are still considering when Paralympic tickets will be put on sale on a first-come, first-served basis.