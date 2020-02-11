Hustle's Yuta Watanabe named to Midseason All-NBA G League team

Yuta Watanabe was selected to the 2019-20 Midseason All-NBA G League’s Western Conference team in recognition of his overall performance in the first half of the season, the league announced on Monday.

Watanabe, who is on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, has played in 20 games for the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, this season. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Twelve players were named to the G League’s Western Conference team. Another dozen were chosen for the Eastern Conference squad.

Watanabe scored a career-high 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, against the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats on Jan. 22.

The 206-cm forward, a former George Washington University star, came off the bench for the Grizzlies in their 106-99 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but went scoreless with one rebound in just over 10 minutes of game time.

Rui Hachimura, the Wizards’ first-round pick in the 2019 draft, scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in that game — his first double-double since returning from a groin injury.