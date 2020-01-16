Sumo / Basho Reports

Kakuryu pulls out of New Year meet, joining Hakuho on injury list

Kyodo

Kakuryu withdrew from the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday, joining fellow yokozuna Hakuho on the sidelines due to injury.

Kakuryu pulled out of the 15-day meet following his third loss the previous day against No. 1 maegashira Myogiryu.

With both Mongolian-born grand champions out injured, the meet at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan will proceed without any wrestlers competing at sumo’s highest rank.

Hakuho, winner of the Kyushu Basho in November, withdrew on Day 4. According to his stablemaster, Miyagino, he was suffering from a fever along with lower back inflammation following a heavy fall in his loss to Endo on Monday.

The 34-year-old Kakuryu was making his return to the ring at the New Year meet after pulling out of the two previous tournaments with injuries to his knee and back, respectively.

He will forfeit his scheduled bout against No. 2 maegashira Mitakeumi on Day 5, leaving him with a 1-4 record at the tournament.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Tochiazuma receives a bloody nose from Asashoryu during the 2002 New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Tochiazuma's bloody rivalry with Asashoryu a spectacle
In terms of sumo's vintage years, 1976 was one of the best. The bumper crop included three-time champion Chiyotaikai, fellow ozeki Kotomitsuki (also a title winner), long time sanyak...
Myogiryu (left) pushes yokozuna Kakuryu toward the edge of the ring during the fourth day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Kakuryu suffers second straight loss
New sekiwake Asanoyama took his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday, while yokozuna Kakuryu fell to his third defeat. Asanoyama fell down the leaderboard along ...
Hakuho returns to the locker room after losing his second straight bout of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. The yokozuna withdrew on Wednesday with a 1-2 record.
Hakuho pulls out of New Year meet with fever after losing two straight bouts
Hakuho, winner of the Kyushu basho in November and one of two yokozuna on the banzuke for the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, withdrew from the first meet of the year on Wednesday. The 34...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yokozuna Kakuryu | KYODO

, ,