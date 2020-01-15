More Sports

Badminton world champ Kento Momota released from Malaysian hospital

Kyodo

KUALA LUMPUR – World No. 1 men’s badminton player Kento Momota has been released from a hospital in Malaysia, a hospital source said Wednesday, after being injured in a fatal traffic accident on his way back to Japan.

Momota left the hospital Tuesday evening, the source said. He is expected to return home Wednesday along with two members of his support team who were also involved in the accident early Monday morning on their way to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The Nippon Badminton Association said Tuesday that Momota, 25, will skip next month’s Asia Team Championships and aim to return to action at the All England Open, which gets under way on March 11 in Birmingham, England.

Momota was traveling with three others when their van collided with the rear of a 30-ton truck, killing the Malaysian driver of the van. The passengers also included a British technical adviser for the Badminton World Federation.

The accident occurred just hours after Momota won the Malaysia Masters men’s singles competition.

