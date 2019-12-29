Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray announced his withdrawal from the Australian Open on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Tennis

Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open

AP

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month.

Tennis Australia issued a statement Sunday saying Murray had withdrawn from the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and from the ATP Cup, a new international men’s team event which starts next week and will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray said in a statement. “Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing.”

Murray had surgery on his hip to repair a career-threatening injury after his first-round, five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in January.

The 32-year-old Murray returned to the tour in August at Cincinnati, where he lost in the first round, and also played at seven other tournaments — including the Davis Cup in Spain last month — to finish the year with an 11-7 win-loss record.

“After the Australian Open this year, when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me,” Murray said of his latest injury setback.

Murray, a three-time major winner, has reached the Australian Open final five times but never won the title at Melbourne Park.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Serena Williams is seen in a September file photo.
Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki to play doubles together for first time in New Zealand
Longtime friends Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki will play doubles together for the first time at the WTA Tour's ASB Classic beginning on Jan. 6. Former No. 1 Wozniacki has started...
Novak Djokovic goes after a ball during an exhibition match against Karen Khachanov during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Novak Djokovic's goals extend far beyond just wins
Novak Djokovic says the main source of his motivation at this stage of his career is securing a lasting legacy rather than simply trying to win tennis matches and trophies. For nearly two years,...
Rafael Nadal
Nadal receives Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for second straight year
Rafael Nadal won his second consecutive Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award and third overall Thursday, based on voting by other players, while Andy Murray was chosen the ATP's 2019 comeback playe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray announced his withdrawal from the Australian Open on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

,