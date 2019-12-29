Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs with the ball during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Football

Clemson rallies to beat Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl

AP

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – Facing a serious challenger for the first time in months, Clemson and its perfect quarterback delivered championship plays when they needed them most.

Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter, capping a 94-yard march, and No. 3 Clemson beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game.

The Tigers (14-0) will play No. 1 LSU on Jan. 13 in New Orleans, looking for their third national title in the last four seasons.

Clemson played only one close game this season, way back in September against North Carolina. Otherwise the defending national champions rarely needed to play a starter in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State (13-1) proved to be every bit Clemson’s match, jumping out to a 16-0 lead in the first half and then responding to a Tigers rally to retake the lead, 23-21 in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the ball down two at their own 6 with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter. Lawrence, after being up and down for much of the game, suddenly turned into the Golden Boy who led Clemson to a national title as a freshman last year.

The Tigers went 94 yards on four plays, with Lawrence completing all three of his passes and mixing in an 11-yard run. The sophomore quarterback who has never lost a college start passed for 259 yards and two scores and ran for a career-high 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown late in the first half.

“Just the fight of this team. Didn’t play great. Didn’t look pretty, but just finding a way to get it done,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence added a 2-point conversion pass to Tee Higgins, but left plenty of time for Ohio State and Justin Fields to respond. The Buckeyes drove to the Clemson 23, but on second-and-7, Fields fired to the end zone and was picked off by Nolan Turner with 37 seconds left. Ohio State receiver Chris Olave had broken off his route and left Fields throwing to no one.

Olave took blame for the turnover.

“He thought Justin was in scramble mode,” said Ohio State’s Ryan Day, who took his first loss as the Buckeyes’ coach.

One more knee from Lawrence and defending national champion Clemson had secured its 29th straight victory and fourth trip to the CFP championship game in five years.

“I mean, what a football game,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s a shame somebody had to lose that game. I told Ryan, that Ohio State team, what an unbelievable game, their quarterback, their back, those guys played their hearts out. But in the end, our guys showed what they’re made of. They’ve got the heart of a champion, they’ve got the eye of a tiger.”

Ohio State went into the fourth quarter trailing 21-16, and with everything seemingly going Clemson’s way.

Fields heated up and orchestrated an 84-yard drive, capped with a fourth-and-short, 23-yard touchdown pass to Olave to give Ohio State back the lead at 23-21 with 11:46 left in the fourth.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

LSU receiver Justin Jefferson extends for a touchdown as Oklahoma safety Pat Fields attempts to make a tackle during the first half of the Peach Bowl on Saturday in Atlanta.
Joe Burrow tosses 7 TDs to lead LSU's rout of Oklahoma in College Football Playoff semifinal
Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma i...
Dominik Paris competes in a men's downhill race during a World Cup meet on Saturday in Bormio, Italy.
Dominik Paris earns back-to-back downhill victories in Bormio
Dominik Paris continued his dominance on the Stelvio course on Saturday, winning a men's World Cup downhill for the second straight day. In perfect, sunny conditions, the Italian sped do...
The University of Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who scored on a a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard reception, holds the most valuable offensive player trophy after the Hawkeyes' Holiday Bowl victory over the University of Southern California on Friday in San Diego.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's three-TD performance ignites Iowa in Holiday Bowl triumph over USC
A tough month for the Iowa Hawkeyes ended with a rousing Holiday Bowl victory over Southern California that would have made Hayden Fry and Bump Elliott proud. Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs with the ball during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , ,