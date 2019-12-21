More Sports / Winter Sports

Reira Iwabuchi, Kokomo Murase finish 1-2 at Big Air event in Atlanta

Kyodo

ATLANTA – Snowboarder Reira Iwabuchi clinched the big air crystal globe for the second straight year after winning the two-day World Cup season finale in the Big Air event on Friday.

Iwabuchi, who turned 18 last week, scored 170.50 over her first two runs to finish 11.00 points ahead of Kokomo Murase as Japan went 1-2 on the podium at SunTrust Park, home of MLB’s Atlanta Braves.

Canada’s Brooke Voigt was third with 143.25 points, while Miyabi Onitsuka, who won last weekend in Beijing, finished fifth on 68.25.

Having arrived in Atlanta with a big lead in the standings, only an extremely sub-par performance could deny Iwabuchi the crown.

But the youngster, who finished fourth at the Pyeongchang Olympics and was coming off a fourth-place performance in China, came home with a flourish to secure her second gold medal of the season and the women’s crown.

The victory was Iwabuchi’s fifth overall on the World Cup circuit. She tallied 2,900.00 points for the season to finish ahead of Voigt (1,620.00) and Onitsuka (1,580.00) in the standings.

In the men’s competition, Ryoma Kimata took bronze to finish third overall in the standings.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Oilers' James Neal can't get the puck past Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry in the first period on Friday in Edmonton, Alberta.
Streaking Penguins cruise past Oilers
Secondary scoring carried the Pittsburgh Penguins to a fourth straight win. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves, Jared McCann scored and the Penguins beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Friday night...
Junior Johnson, seen peering from his car after winning the pole position for the Dixie 400 at Atlanta International Raceway in a June 1964 file photo, won 50 NASCAR Cup Series races as a driver and 132 as an owner and was part of the inaugural class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010. He died on Friday at age 88.
NASCAR icon Junior Johnson, 'The Last American Hero,' dies at 88
Robert Glenn "Junior" Johnson, the moonshine runner turned NASCAR driver described as "The Last American Hero" by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire, died Friday. He was 88. ...
Daiya Seto celebrates after breaking the world record in the men's 400-meter individual medley on Friday in Las Vegas.
Daiya Seto, Caeleb Dressel set world records in final meet of International Swimming League season
Daiya Seto and Caeleb Dressel clocked short-course world records Friday as the International Swimming League brought its high-octane brand to Las Vegas for the season one series finale. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Reira Iwabuchi jumps during the finals of the Big Air snowboard competition on Friday in Atlanta. Iwabuchi won the event. | AP

, , ,