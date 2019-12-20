Angels' Shohei Ohtani finishes rehab for right elbow surgery

Shohei Ohtani has completed rehab from the right elbow surgery he underwent in October 2018, the Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old has made progress in his bid to return to the mound next season. He played as a designated hitter this year while recovering from Tommy John elbow ligament surgery.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said the team will announce in January how it will deploy Ohtani next season. But the Orange County Register reported that he will likely be limited to pitching no more than once a week, also with a limit to the number of innings he can throw.

Ohtani was forced to interrupt his rehab when he had season-ending knee surgery in September, but he started playing catch outdoors in October.

As a designated hitter, he batted .286 with 62 RBIs over 106 games in his second season in the major leagues.