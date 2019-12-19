Olympics

Ex-JFA chief Saburo Kawabuchi named head of athletes' village for 2020 Olympics

Kyodo

Former Japan Football Association President Saburo Kawabuchi has been appointed head of the athletes’ village for the 2020 Olympics, Tokyo Games organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori said Thursday.

The 83-year-old, who Mori lauded as having “led the sports world in Japan,” will deliver the welcoming remarks to athletes and staff next summer before they move into the waterfront venue in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward.

Mori also revealed that Kodokan Judo Institute President Haruki Uemura, a former judoka and 1976 Olympic gold medalist, will act as “mayor” for the athletes’ village.

A former national soccer team player and manager, Kawabuchi represented Japan at the 1964 Olympics when Tokyo first hosted the Summer Games and made huge strides in developing professional sports across the country upon retiring from competition.

He helped professionalize Japanese soccer as one of the founders of the J. League and served as its inaugural president. He became president of the JFA in 2002.

After stepping down as JFA president in 2008, Kawabuchi turned his attention to reforming Japanese basketball, establishing and presiding over the B. League while serving as chief of the Japan Basketball Association.

Saburo Kawabuchi | KYODO

