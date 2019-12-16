More Sports / Boxing

Tyson Fury splits with coach ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – Tyson Fury has split with his coach Ben Davison just two months before his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Davison had been Fury’s coach for the last two years but he revealed on Sunday that they have decided to part ways.

With the Briton’s clash against Wilder looming on Feb. 22, Fury moved quickly to hire Javan Hill as his new coach.

Davison confirmed the split on Twitter and insisted he remained friends with Fury while taking a swipe at Wilder.

“Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end,” he wrote.

“However, we remain friends and he will smash the dosser!!”

Despite his role in Fury’s comeback from alcohol and drug issues, Davison was criticized for the fighter’s lackluster display against Otto Wallin in September.

The 12-round encounter in Las Vegas had seen the Swedish southpaw open up a sizeable cut above Fury’s right eye in the third round, before Fury fought back to clinch victory by unanimous decision despite his impaired vision.

Hill is the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward, who had previously worked with Fury out of the Kronk gym in Detroit.

Fury used social media to post a picture of them both, along with Hill and former world champion Andy Lee, with the caption: “Getting the old team back up and running.”

