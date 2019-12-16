Alina Zagitova announced that she was taking a break from figure skating on Friday. The Russian has said she is not retiring. | REUTERS

Figure Skating

Alina Zagitova not planning to retire

Kyodo

MOSCOW – Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova on Sunday responded to media speculation that she is leaving the sport for good, posting on Instagram that she doesn’t intend to “stop or retire.”

The 17-year-old Olympic and world champion told a Russian TV station on Friday that she would not compete at the national championships later this month, which will make her ineligible for the European and world championships early next year.

“Following my latest TV appearance I am getting a lot of questions,” Zagitova said in a message posted in three languages — Russian, English and Japanese.

“For me, figure skating is all about what I always worked for and continue working for since I was 4 years old. Forever I will be grateful to my coaches for the tremendous job we have done and I am not planning either to stop or retire,” she said.

“I am still part of team Russia and still I can take part in international competitions for team Russia. I am continuing my figure skating way with the great support from my coaches.”

This season, Zagitova has struggled to keep up with a new generation of Russian skaters, and finished sixth at the recent Grand Prix Final. Alena Kostornaia, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, all working with Zagitova’s coach Eteri Tutberidze, swept the podium.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Reigning Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova announced suddenly on Friday that she will not compete anymore this season.
Alina Zagitova decides to take a break from competition
Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova is taking a break from figure skating this winter, the Russian announced abruptly on Friday. The 17-year-old told the Russian TV program "Vremya...
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu lost to Nathan Chen in the Grand Prix Final on Saturday despite landing five quadruple jumps in his free skate.
Yuzuru Hanyu must find formula to defeat ascending Nathan Chen
Yuzuru Hanyu incurred his largest defeat in more than 10 years at the Grand Prix Final on Saturday to American Nathan Chen. Despite a super effort in his free skate to "Origin," Hanyu lo...
American Nathan Chen celebrates after winning the men's competition of the ISU Grand Prix Finals in Turin, Italy, on Saturday.
Rivals Yuzuru Hanyu, Nathan Chen motivating each other to compete at skating's top level
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu collapsed on the ice with exhaustion among a sea of Winnie the Pooh toy bears thrown by his adoring fans after a stunning free skate at the Grand Prix Fina...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Alina Zagitova announced that she was taking a break from figure skating on Friday. The Russian has said she is not retiring. | REUTERS

,