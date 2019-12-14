Nadeshiko Japan's Mana Iwabuchi (right) scored a hat trick against China on Saturday in an EAFF E-1 Women's Football Championship match in Busan, South Korea. | KYODO

Soccer

Mana Iwabuchi's hat trick propels Japan past China

Kyodo

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA – Mana Iwabuchi led the way with a hat trick as Nadeshiko Japan beat China 3-0 in the EAFF E-1 Women’s Football Championship final round on Saturday.

Coming off a 9-0 demolition of Taiwan, world No. 10 Japan had prepared for a sterner test against the 15th-ranked Chinese. But Asako Takukura’s side was in control throughout the match at Busan Gudeok Stadium as Iwabuchi netted twice before halftime.

The veteran striker opened the scoring in the ninth minute after defender Asato Miyagawa found her inside the area with a one-touch pass following a short ball from playmaker Yui Hasegawa.

Japan’s second goal came in the 44th minute after Hasegawa threaded a ball into the box for Iwabuchi, who chipped into the net past China ‘keeper Peng Shimeng.

The INAC Kobe Leonessa forward brought up her hat trick with a poacher’s goal in the 55th minute, tapping in after Peng deflected a long-range shot from substitute Rikako Kobayashi.

Iwabuchi, 26, said Japan is determined to finish the East Asian Football Federation tournament with a victory over South Korea in its last round-robin match on Tuesday.

“Of course we want to win the championship, but to do that we need to win one more match, so everyone will be working hard toward that goal,” Iwabuchi said.

Japan is aiming for its third EAFF title in the absence of three-time winner and reigning champion North Korea, which withdrew from this year’s tournament amid tensions with the South.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Shonan Bellmare players salute the team's fans after Saturday's match against Tokushima Vortis at BMW Stadium in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. The promotion-relegation playoff final ended in a 1-1 draw, and Bellmare will remain in J1 next season.
Bellmare keep place in J1 after draw with Vortis in promotion-relegation playoff final
Shonan Bellmare will stay in the J. League first division next season after salvaging a 1-1 draw against J2 side Tokushima Vortis in the promotion-relegation playoff final on Saturday. T...
Peter Cklamovski
S-Pulse hire Peter Cklamovski as new manager
Former Yokohama F. Marinos assistant manager Peter Cklamovski has been named Shimizu S-Pulse's manager for next season, the J. League first-division squad announced on Saturday. The 41-y...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after his team's victory over FC Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday in Salzburg, Austria.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp agrees to extension until 2024
Jurgen Klopp extended his contract as Liverpool manager until 2024, the Premier League club said Friday, in a further boost to its bid to become English champion for the first time in 30 years. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nadeshiko Japan's Mana Iwabuchi (right) scored a hat trick against China on Saturday in an EAFF E-1 Women's Football Championship match in Busan, South Korea. | KYODO

, , ,