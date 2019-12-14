Pavel Francouz leads Avalanche past Devils

Pavel Francouz was denied his first career shutout for the second straight game. The Colorado goaltender had to settle for posting another win.

Francouz had 37 saves and Nathan MacKinnon continued his strong play with a goal and an assist to lead the Avalanche to a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Francouz has 69 saves over the last two games and came within a few minutes of a shutout both nights, only to be foiled by late goals. He made 15 saves in the third period Friday to preserve a lead and help Colorado extend its points streak to nine games.

“It was one of those nights when the puck is just hitting you and you can enjoy the time,” Francouz said. “My teammates played pretty well in front of me so that helped a lot.”

The struggling Devils pulled forward Taylor Hall from the lineup just before the game for precautionary reasons, the team said.

Hall, who leads New Jersey in scoring with 25 points, has been the subject of trade rumors of late and wasn’t held out due to injury.

Golden Knights 3, Stars 2 (OT)

In Dallas, Max Pacioretty scored on a backhander 51 seconds into overtime to give Vegas a win over the Stars.