Junya Ito notches first goal of season for Genk

Midfielder Junya Ito bagged his first goal of the season for Genk in the Belgian top-flight side’s 2-1 win at Cercle Brugge.

Ito opened the scoring in the 34th minute at Jan Breydel Stadium before Cercle Brugge equalized in the second half. Sander Berge sealed the victory for Genk in the 70th.

In other European matches, Japan international Ritsu Doan launched PSV Eindhoven’s 5-0 demolition of Fortuna Sittard in the eighth minute at home, scoring his third goal of the season.

In the Austrian first division, Takumi Minamino and Masaya Okugawa each contributed goals in Salzburg’s 5-1 trouncing of Swarovski Tirol.

The Japanese midfielders scored their fifth and sixth goals of the season, respectively.

In the Portuguese top flight, Maritimo’s Daizen Maeda opened the scoring in a 2-2 draw with Santa Clara, notching his third goal of the season with a fifth-minute penalty.

In the German second division, Genki Haraguchi lifted Hannover to a 3-2 win over Erzgebirge Aue in the final seconds of regular time and recorded his second goal of the season.