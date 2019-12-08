Ryosuke Iwasa celebrates after defeating Marlon Tapales in the 11th round on Saturday in New York. | AP

More Sports / Boxing

Ryosuke Iwasa wins IBF super bantamweight interim title bout

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Ryosuke Iwasa claimed the IBF super bantamweight interim title on Saturday after beating Filipino Marlon Tapales by technical knockout.

The 29-year-old southpaw downed Tapales in the 11th round before the referee stopped the match at Barclays Center in New York.

“I’m full of emotion. I had difficulty finding rhythm when I couldn’t land my punches, but I was confident because of all of the training I’ve done,” Iwasa said.

“I’m glad I was able to move forward and catch (Tapales) unguarded at the end.”

Iwasa improved to 27-3 with 17 wins by knockout, while Tapales fell to 33-3 with 16 KOs.

Iwasa, who made his pro debut in 2008, claimed the IBF super bantamweight title in 2017 but lost to Irish-born TJ Doheny by unanimous decision in August last year.

Doheny was later defeated by Daniel Roman of the United States. The interim title bout was held because Roman was unable to fight due to injury.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Matt Jones poses with the Stonehaven Cup after winning the Australian Open on Sunday in Sydney.
Matt Jones wins second Australian Open title by 1 stroke; Takumi Kanaya finishes tied for third
Cruising for most of the final round and a leader after the second and third, Matt Jones suddenly needed to make a big putt on his final hole for a second Australian Open title. He came ...
Yuichi Kitamura sits atop Resistencia after winning the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies on Sunday in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture.
Resistencia captures Hanshin Juvenile Fillies
Resistencia won the 71st running of the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies on Sunday to capture her first Grade 1 victory and remain undefeated in three starts. With Yuichi Kitamura aboard, fourth...
Image Not Available
Ski jumper Yukiya Sato wins first World Cup gold
Ski jumper Yukiya Sato claimed his first World Cup win on Saturday, coming from behind in the men's large hill event in Nizhny Tagil, Russia. Sato earned 251.6 points to finish 1.5 ahead...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryosuke Iwasa celebrates after defeating Marlon Tapales in the 11th round on Saturday in New York. | AP

,