Marc Wilmots steps down as Iran coach

Belgian Marc Wilmots announced he was leaving his position as coach of Iran after six matches in charge, he said on Twitter.

“Contrary to the informations published in the Iranian press, no amicable agreement between the Iranian federation, myself and my staff has been found,” he posted on Wednesday.

“We are in negotiations in order to find an amicable solution after a failure to respect contractual obligations by the Iranian federation after the justified termination of the contract,” Wilmots, who led Belgium’s golden generation to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals, added.

The ex-Belgium boss took charge of Team Melli in May after a six-game stint with Cote d’Ivoire in 2017.

In November he also said on the platform he and his staff were in an “intolerable situation” due to serious contractual violations by the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI).

Earlier in the year, the Belga news agency reported the FFIRI had paid Wilmots late and he had threatened to resign with his contract running until the 2022 World Cup.

Iran sits in third place in its qualifying group for Qatar with six points from four games after defeats to Iraq and Bahrain, the two countries in the spots to reach the tournament in three years.

Croatian Branko Ivankovic has been linked by German and Belgian media to replace Wilmots.