Unai Emery fired by Arsenal after recent results

AP

LONDON – There’s another managerial vacancy at a north London club in the Premier League, this time at Arsenal.

Unai Emery was fired on Friday after 18 months as the successor to longtime coach Arsene Wenger, with the Gunners on their worst run of results in 27 years. The Spaniard arrived at training the morning after a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and was told by the club’s top officials that he had lost his job.

Arsenal is without a victory in seven straight matches in all competitions and has dropped to eighth place in the Premier League, already eight points off the fourth and final Champions League qualification position after just 13 games. It’s the club’s longest winless run since 1992.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” Arsenal said in a statement.

Assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg is taking over on an interim basis.

Only 10 days ago, Tottenham fired its coach Mauricio Pochettino and quickly replaced him with Jose Mourinho, who has won his first two games in charge.

Arsenal will be hoping for a similar bounce under Ljungberg as the board searches for a permanent manager, with Wolverhampton’s Nuno Espirito Santo heavily linked with the vacancy along with former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Ex-Juventus and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri is another option.

Emery’s position appeared untenable after the loss to Eintracht at Emirates Stadium.

