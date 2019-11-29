Manchester City and City Football Group CEO Ferran Soriano (right) and India's Football Sports Development Ltd. chairperson Nita Ambani pose for photos at a Thursday news conference announcing CFG's purchase of Mumbai City, in Mumbai. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

India's Mumbai City added to Manchester City football empire

AFP-JIJI

MUMBAI – The owners of English Premier League champions Manchester City on Thursday made Mumbai City FC of India the eighth club in their global football empire.

Abu Dhabi-controlled City Football Group announced the takeover of the Indian side the day after a U.S. equity fund pumped $500 million in new cash into CFG, raising its value to $4.8 billion.

On top of the English champions, CFG also owns or has minority stakes in New York City FC, Australia’s Melbourne City, the J. League’s Yokohama F. Marinos, Sichuan Jiuniu in China, Spanish second-division side Girona and Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay.

Analysts say the 65 percent stake taken in Mumbai is new proof that CFG wants to build a global football-based entertainment conglomerate.

Mumbai’s former owners, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh, a fund manager for Bollywood stars, “will hold the remaining 35 percent of shares,” said a CFG statement.

“We believe that this investment will deliver transformative benefits to Mumbai City FC, to City Football Group and to Indian football as a whole,” said CFG chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Kapoor and Parekh founded Mumbai when the Indian Super League was created in 2014. At the start they hired foreign stars including Nicolas Anelka, Freddie Ljungberg and Diego Forlan with English manager Peter Reid but could not buy success.

Mumbai City has twice reached the ISL end-of-season playoffs but never won a title.

While Manchester City pack out their 50,000-plus stadium, Mumbai’s 8,000 capacity stands are usually only half full to see the team now managed by former Porto captain Jorge Costa.

Nita Ambani, head of the ISL and wife of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, said the deal marked a “new era for football in India.”

CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano said in Mumbai that the group “has been looking at football in India for years”.

“We are now convinced of the bright future for the ISL,” he added.

Soriano said the new owners were sure that in 10 years “there will be Indian players who are going to be stars on the world stage.” He promised investment in coaching and facilities at Mumbai.

Simon Chadwick, a sports business professor at Salford University in England, said that Soriano has long expressed a vision that “football clubs should operate like Walt Disney”.

This would see clubs produce entertainment products that can be franchised in many countries using the latest television technology, and accompanied by merchandising and retailing strategies, he added.

Chadwick said India was an increasingly important sports market with its strengthening economy and growing middle class.

He said the Mumbai deal uses CFG’s operations in “football, entertainment, technology, business. By franchising in this way, CFG can serve multiple markets at the same time, thereby appropriately targeting local consumers and generating associated revenues.”

CFG now employs more than 1,500 soccer players across the globe and Chadwick said the group would economize by having so many franchise clubs, reducing the cost of “talent spotting and acquisition.”

“CFG is ahead of its rivals and has established a competitive advantage both off and on the field that its rivals will struggle to match,” he said.

Manchester City have won the English Premier League title four times since Abu Dhabi United Group, the investment vehicle owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took over the club.

They have had 11 successive years of financial growth and earlier this month reported record revenue of £535.2 million ($691 million) last season.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal against Arsenal during their Europa League group match on Thursday at Emirates Stadium. Reuters
Daichi Kamada scores twice to sink woeful Arsenal in Europa League
Daichi Kamada scored twice in the second half as Eintracht Frankfurt came from a goal down and stunned Arsenal 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday. The loss at Emirates Stadium extended Arsenal...
Pim Verbeek, seen in a January file photo, died on Thursday after a four-year battle with cancer.
Pim Verbeek, former coach of South Korea and Australia, dies at 63
Pim Verbeek, the Dutchman who coached South Korea and Australia, has died at the age of 63. Verbeek, who played for Sparta Rotterdam, died on Thursday after a four-year battle with cancer...
The fire-damaged statue of Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is pictured in Malmo, Sweden, on Thursday.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue fenced off as Malmo fans vent fury
A fence has been placed around a statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and security guards have been keeping watch after it was vandalized by Malmo soccer fans furious at the Swedish great for buying a s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Manchester City and City Football Group CEO Ferran Soriano (right) and India's Football Sports Development Ltd. chairperson Nita Ambani pose for photos at a Thursday news conference announcing CFG's purchase of Mumbai City, in Mumbai. | AFP-JIJI

, ,