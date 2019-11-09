Anna Shcherbakova competes in the free skate at the Cup of China on Saturday in Chongqing, China. | AFP-JIJI

Figure Skating

Anna Shcherbakova captures Cup of China women's title; Satoko Miyahara places second

AP, AFP-JIJI, Staff Report

CHONGQING, CHINA – Fifteen-year-old Anna Shcherbakova of Russia won the women’s free skate at the Cup of China on Saturday to capture her second Grand Prix title of the season.

Shcherbakova, who led after Friday’s short program, underrotated her opening quadruple lutz/triple toeloop combination but landed a quad lutz on her next jump and finished with 152.53 points for a total of 226.04.

Satoko Miyahara finished second with 211.18 overall points, while Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva was third with 209.10 after finishing second in the free skate. Marin Honda came in seventh on 168.09.

Shcherbakova, who also won last month’s Skate America, booked a spot in the Grand Prix Final, which will be held in Turin, Italy, from Dec. 5-8.

“It’s a good start for my first senior season, but I want to do better and work more,” said Shcherbakova, who effortlessly changed her blue costume to a red one mid-performance. I think it is not my maximum now.

“It was my goal to reach the final and now I will work on my programs, my jumps, and my goal will be to do everything cleaner and better. “There are still mistakes.”

Miyahara, who was third in the free skate with 142.27, had mixed emotions afterward.

“Today I felt my body very good, better than yesterday. But I was still trying too hard at the end of the program,” said Miyahara, who performed to “Schindler’s List” and “Prelude in C sharp minor.”

“My next Grand Prix is in Russia next week. This is the first time for me to do two Grand Prix in a row and I am excited about that, but also need to take care of my body,” the two-time world medalist added.

Tuktamysheva admitted that she was pleased with her performance.

“I feel much better today than yesterday and I’m happy with my skate,” Tuktamysheva told reporters.

“I have only a small chance to go to the Grand Prix Final and maybe I will go to the Challenger (Series) event in Zagreb. I’ll try to skate well and prepare for the national championships.”

In the ice dance, world silver medalists Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia clinched gold with 209.90 points.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States were second with 208.55 points, while Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Canada secured the bronze with 190.74.

Anna Shcherbakova competes in the free skate at the Cup of China on Saturday in Chongqing, China. | AFP-JIJI
Satoko Miyahara performs in the free skate on Saturday at the Cup of China. | KYODO

