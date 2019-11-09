Baseball

Australia completes Premier12 super round field

Kyodo

SEOUL – Australia earned the final spot in the Premier12’s super round by finishing second in Group C on Friday.

Australia advanced on the tiebreaker rules after finishing with a 1-2 record, the same as Canada and Cuba. On Friday the Australians beat Canada 3-1, while South Korea improved to 3-0 with a 7-0 victory over Cuba.

On Monday, the super round begins in Tokyo and Chiba. Taiwan meets Mexico at Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium at 12 p.m. Japan faces Australia at the same venue at 7 p.m. The United States plays South Korea at Tokyo Dome at 7 p.m.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Ryosuke Kikuchi
Carp glove wizard Ryosuke Kikuchi cleared for MLB move
Seven-time Golden Glove Award winner Ryosuke Kikuchi will have a chance to move to the major leagues via the posting system, the Hiroshima Carp said Friday. The 29-year-old second basema...
Seiya Suzuki greets teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Taiwan on Thursday in Taichung, Taiwan.
Japan wraps up Premier12 group with perfect record
Samurai Japan will head home to the Premier 12 super round having completed a sweep of Group B with an 8-1 win over group host Taiwan on Thursday. Both teams were playing for pride havin...
Japan's Seiya Suzuki rounds the bases after his three-run homer against Puerto Rico in their Premier 12 Group B game in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on Wednesday night.
Japan beats Puerto Rico, advances to next round of Premier12
Seiya Suzuki belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the third, while starter Rei Takahashi threw six innings of one-hit ball, as Japan overpowered Puerto Rico 4-0 in the WBSC Premier12 opening r...

,