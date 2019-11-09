Australia completes Premier12 super round field

Australia earned the final spot in the Premier12’s super round by finishing second in Group C on Friday.

Australia advanced on the tiebreaker rules after finishing with a 1-2 record, the same as Canada and Cuba. On Friday the Australians beat Canada 3-1, while South Korea improved to 3-0 with a 7-0 victory over Cuba.

On Monday, the super round begins in Tokyo and Chiba. Taiwan meets Mexico at Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium at 12 p.m. Japan faces Australia at the same venue at 7 p.m. The United States plays South Korea at Tokyo Dome at 7 p.m.