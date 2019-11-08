Olympics

Opera singer Placido Domingo pulls out of Tokyo 2020 event

Kyodo

Opera performer Placido Domingo, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, has withdrawn from a cultural festival planned in conjunction with the Tokyo Olympic Games, organizers said Friday.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee said the renowned Spanish singer and conductor will no longer appear alongside kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo in a stage show combining the two performing arts.

“This decision was made by Maestro Domingo after thoughtful consideration,” the committee said in a statement.

The Associated Press reported in August that eight singers and a dancer said they were sexually harassed by the former member of the Three Tenors in incidents dating from the 1980s.

The accusations have led to the cancelation of a number of planned opera performances involving Domingo.

