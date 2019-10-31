Kumamoto restaurant files criminal complaint against Uruguay rugby team

A restaurant in Kumamoto filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against players and others related to Uruguay’s national rugby team, accusing them of damaging its property.

The players and others involved on the team behaved violently and inflicted damage to the restaurant’s equipment, including audio devices, during a visit in the early hours of Oct. 14, according to the complaint.

The restaurant is also considering filing a civil lawsuit demanding damages. The incident cost the restaurant over ¥4 million, its lawyer said.

The group of players and others visited the restaurant after Uruguay’s loss to Wales in a Rugby World Cup match at Kumamoto Stadium on Oct. 13. A restaurant employee was injured after he was tackled by two of them at the time.

In a comment to Jiji Press on Oct. 16, an official at Uruguay’s rugby union said that the incident was very minor and settled at the scene.