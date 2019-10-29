South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa (left), seen posing for a photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, on Oct. 23, will attend the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday in Yokohama. | AP

Rugby

South African president to visit Japan for Rugby World Cup final

Kyodo

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit Japan to watch the Springboks take on England in the Rugby World Cup final, a Japanese government official said Tuesday.

Ramaphosa will watch the final on Saturday in Yokohama, possibly together with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, according to the official.

It will be Ramaphosa’s third visit to Japan this year, after the Group of 20 summit in June and the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in August.

After the two-time champions booked a place in the final, with a nail-biting 19-16 win over Wales on Sunday, Ramaphosa fired off a tweet to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying, “You will be watching (Springboks captain) Siya (Kolisi), the team and I hoist high Webb Ellis Cup.”

