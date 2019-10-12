Basketball / NBA

Yudai Baba to play for Mavericks' NBA G League affiliate this season, GM Donnie Nelson says

Kyodo

DALLAS – Shooting guard Yudai Baba, who signed an “Exhibit 10” contract with the Dallas Mavericks last month, will play this season for the Mavericks’ NBA G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, general manager Donnie Nelson revealed Friday.

Baba, who received a camp invite as part of the one-year, non-guaranteed deal, scored seven points in his debut and appeared in three preseason games for the Mavericks, including Friday’s 118-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday, Baba’s 3-pointer was off the mark in the final minutes.

“It would have been good to be a little more aggressive…,” Baba said. “I froze and messed up (on the 3-point shot). That kind of situation will be a challenge for me in the future.”

Baba begin his pro career with the B. League’s Alvark Tokyo in 2017. He helped the Alvark capture back-to-back titles in the past two seasons.

The 23-year-old is not expected to join the Mavericks for their last two preseason games, but will likely begin preparations for the opening of the G League season on Nov. 8.

Mavericks guard Yudai Baba brings the ball up against the Pistons during the second half of a preseason game on Wednesday in Detroit. | AP

