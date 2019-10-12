Yudai Baba to play for Mavericks' NBA G League affiliate this season, GM Donnie Nelson says

Shooting guard Yudai Baba, who signed an “Exhibit 10” contract with the Dallas Mavericks last month, will play this season for the Mavericks’ NBA G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, general manager Donnie Nelson revealed Friday.

Baba, who received a camp invite as part of the one-year, non-guaranteed deal, scored seven points in his debut and appeared in three preseason games for the Mavericks, including Friday’s 118-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday, Baba’s 3-pointer was off the mark in the final minutes.

“It would have been good to be a little more aggressive…,” Baba said. “I froze and messed up (on the 3-point shot). That kind of situation will be a challenge for me in the future.”

Baba begin his pro career with the B. League’s Alvark Tokyo in 2017. He helped the Alvark capture back-to-back titles in the past two seasons.

The 23-year-old is not expected to join the Mavericks for their last two preseason games, but will likely begin preparations for the opening of the G League season on Nov. 8.