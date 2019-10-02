Paralympics

Results of 2020 Paralympic ticket lottery announced

Kyodo

The Tokyo Organizing Committee announced the results of the Paralympic Games ticket lottery on Wednesday, on the My Ticket page of the official website.

Applicants will also be sent an email notification of their success or otherwise for next summer’s games.

Tickets allocated in the lottery must be purchased online by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15 using a Visa credit card, or by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17 for those paying with cash at a convenience store.

The second ticket lottery for residents of Japan is scheduled early next year. As with the Olympics, booths will be set up in Tokyo next spring, where remaining tickets will be sold.

The Paralympics will be held from Aug. 25-Sept. 6, with a record 4,400 athletes expected to line up. In 2020, Tokyo will become the first city to host the Paralympic Games a second time.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST PARALYMPICS STORIES

Aiko Okazaki, who has been selected to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics, draws a compound bow at an archery hall in Tokyo in July.
Survivor of Amagasaki train derailment aiming for bull's eye at 2020 Paralympics
Having overcome numerous challenges since suffering life-altering injuries in a deadly train derailment in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, in 2005, Aiko Okazaki doesn't plan to go easy on herself when...
Andrew Parsons
High hopes for Paralympics with year to go
The countdown has begun for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, with Sunday marking one year until the games featuring athletes with a range of disabilities begin. Tokyo, which last hosted the g...
The official website for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ticket lottery is accepting applications until Sept. 9.
Tokyo 2020 organizers launch domestic ticket lottery for Paralympics
Applications for the first 2020 Tokyo Paralympic ticket lottery, open only to residents of Japan, started Thursday. The online ticket lottery, where applications are submitted via an official ti...

,