Results of 2020 Paralympic ticket lottery announced

The Tokyo Organizing Committee announced the results of the Paralympic Games ticket lottery on Wednesday, on the My Ticket page of the official website.

Applicants will also be sent an email notification of their success or otherwise for next summer’s games.

Tickets allocated in the lottery must be purchased online by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15 using a Visa credit card, or by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17 for those paying with cash at a convenience store.

The second ticket lottery for residents of Japan is scheduled early next year. As with the Olympics, booths will be set up in Tokyo next spring, where remaining tickets will be sold.

The Paralympics will be held from Aug. 25-Sept. 6, with a record 4,400 athletes expected to line up. In 2020, Tokyo will become the first city to host the Paralympic Games a second time.