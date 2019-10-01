Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Swallows hire Shingo Takatsu as new manager

Kyodo

The Tokyo Yakult Swallows promoted Shingo Takatsu from farm manager to replace Junji Ogawa as the top team manager on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old former pitcher, who had been managing the Swallows’ Eastern League farm team since 2017, saved 286 games over his career in Japan, the second most in NPB history.

Takatsu played most of his pro career with Yakult. The sidearm pitched in two major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets before returning for two more with the Swallows. He also pitched in South Korea and Taiwan.

The Swallows have been managed the past two seasons by Ogawa, who stepped down after the club finished last in the Central League this year.

After starting his coaching career as player-manager for Niigata Albirex in the independent Baseball Challenge League in 2012, Takatsu joined Yakult in 2014 as the top team pitching coach.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Angels manager Brad Ausmus guided the AL West team to a 72-90 record this season, the franchise's worst since 1999.
Angels ax manager Brad Ausmus after one season
Manager Brad Ausmus has been fired by the Los Angeles Angels after just one difficult season in charge. Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced the decision to move on swiftly from ...
Tigers players celebrate their 3-0 win over the Dragons on Monday at Koshien Stadium. The result capped a six-game winning streak for Hanshin as it leapfrogged the Hiroshima Carp into third place and a spot in the Climax Series.
Tigers win sixth straight to leapfrog Carp for Climax Series spot
The Hanshin Tigers beat the Chunichi Dragons 3-0 on Monday in their final regular-season game to edge the Hiroshima Carp out of third place in the Central League and clinch a spot in the Climax ...
Giants catcher Shinnosuke Abe throws to second during the first inning on Friday night at Tokyo Dome.
Giants star Shinnosuke Abe bows out as one of NPB's great catchers
For nearly 20 years Shinnosuke Abe's go-to phrase during hero interviews, following some heroic feat on the baseball diamond, has been "saikō desu" (the best). He'd be asked a question ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shingo Takatsu | KYODO

, ,