Ritsu Doan scores debut goal in PSV's rout of Zwolle

Midfielder Ritsu Doan came off the bench in the second half to score his first goal for PSV Eindhoven in Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of PEC Zwolle in the Dutch first division.

Doan entered the game six minutes after the break and found the net in the 72nd minute after Pablo Rosario put PSV on the scoreboard in the 39th minute and Donyell Malen doubled the lead in the 68th minute. Erick Gutierrez added a fourth in injury time.

“I was aiming for that goal. I was perfectly positioned when I got the ball,” Doan said of his left-footed shot.

In Liege, Belgium, Ryota Morioka scored his fifth goal of the season for Charleroi, but Paul-Jose Mpoku helped Standard avoid a home defeat by scoring a free kick for a 1-1 draw.

“We played a really good match. I feel like we picked up three points. To me a goal is a goal, regardless (of how strong our opponent is),” Morioka said.