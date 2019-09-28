Serginho of the Kashima Antlers controls the ball against visiting Consadole Sapporo on Saturday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. | KYODO

Soccer / J. League

Serginho secures point for title-chasing Antlers against Consadole

Kyodo

KASHIMA, IBARAKI PREF. – Ten days after their bid for back-to-back Asian titles came crashing down, the Kashima Antlers were spared another disappointing result on Saturday when Serginho’s 50th-minute equalizer earned them a 1-1 draw against visiting Consadole Sapporo.

The Antlers started the day with 51 points, one behind league-leading FC Tokyo, which plays Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 after an early Ryosuke Shindo strike at Kashima Stadium, Serginho bullied his away around a defender before scoring to complete a brilliant three-phase counterattack.

Shoma Doi won possession from the visitors in their own half and chipped forward to midfielder Kei Koizumi, who managed to lay off to Serginho while being tackled on the edge of the area.

With no clear path to the goal, the Brazilian kept control and shoved his defender aside before chipping ‘keeper Gu Sung-yun with his next step. The South Korean had come off his line to help, but only succeeded in taking himself out of the play.

“It was all about timing,” Serginho said. “I had my eye on the keeper the whole time.”

The visitors had struck in the 11th minute when the Antlers repeatedly failed to clear the ball, giving midfielder Kensuke Shirai three consecutive chances to find a soft spot in the defense with crosses from the right touchline.

The third time proved a charm. With two defenders between him and the right post, Chanathip Songkrasin let Shirai’s cross roll past him to Shindo on his left. Expecting Chanathip to shoot, Antlers were totally unprepared for Shindo, who buried his shot into the opposite side of the goal.

With the seconds ticking down, the Antlers laid siege to Gu’s goal, but could not score a winner.

Elsewhere, Kenyu Sugimoto spared Urawa Reds more blushes with a 97th-minute equalizer at relegation-threatened Sagan Tosu. On Wednesday, the Reds were knocked out of the Emperor’s Cup 2-0 at home by corporate side Honda FC.

Cerezo Osaka crushed Gamba 3-1 in the Osaka derby, with the visitors’ only score coming on a 92nd-minute own goal.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Image Not Available
Asian Football Confederation to launch women's club competition
The Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Friday a pilot competition to crown a women's club champion. The AFC said a four-team event with the champions of Australia, China, Japan a...
Japan's soccer media has been charmed by the festival atmosphere at World Cup venues, including Kumagaya Rugby Stadium during Tuesday's Samoa-Russia clash.
Rugby World Cup scores try with Japanese soccer media
Last weekend saw packed crowds take over Ajinomoto Stadium and Nissan Stadium, two of the J. League's biggest venues, for pageantry-filled days of sport. That sport, however, was not soccer. ...
Portland fans watch a game between the Timbers and the Sounders on Aug. 23 in Portland. MLS announced on Tuesday that it will lift a ban on the Iron Front symbol popular with fans of the team for the remainder of the season.
MLS lifts ban on anti-Nazi symbol following fan protests
Major League Soccer is lifting its ban on signs and banners featuring an anti-Nazi symbol for the remainder of the season and the playoffs. A handful of fans in Portland were prohibited ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Serginho of the Kashima Antlers controls the ball against visiting Consadole Sapporo on Saturday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. | KYODO

, ,