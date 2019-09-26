Japan's Michael Leitch (left) competes against Russia last Friday in the Rugby World Cup's opening match at Tokyo Stadium. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

Amanaki Mafi replaces captain Michael Leitch in Japan's starting lineup for Ireland clash

Reuters

Japan on Thursday left captain Michael Leitch out of its starting team for Saturday’s clash with Pool A favorite Ireland as a fit-again Amanaki Mafi took his place in the back row as one of five changes from the Brave Blossoms’ opening-day win over Russia.

With winger Kenki Fukuoka still unavailable with a calf injury, Ryohei Yamanaka comes in at fullback as Will Tupou shifts to the wing and Lomano Lemeki drops to the bench.

Elsewhere in the pack, Luke Thompson replaces Wimpie van der Walt in the second row, Jiwon Koo and Shota Horie come into the front row and Kazuki Himeno moves to flanker to make room for Mafi at number eight.

South Africa-born flanker Lappies Labuschagne will captain the side in Leitch’s absence.

Japan lineup

15-Ryohei Yamanaka, 14-Kotaro Matsushima, 13-Timothy Lafaele, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 11-Will Tupou, 10-Yu Tamura, 9-Yutaka Nagare, 8-Amanaki Lelei Mafi, 7-Pieter Labuschagne, 6-Kazuki Himeno, 5-James Moore, 4-Luke Thompson, 3-Jiwon Koo, 2-Shota Horie, 1-Keita Inagaki

Replacements: 16-Atsushi Sakate, 17-Isileli Nakajima, 18-Asaeli Ai Valu, 19-Wimpie van der Walt, 20-Michael Leitch, 21-Fumiaki Tanaka, 22-Rikiya Matsuda, 23-Lomano Lemeki. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

