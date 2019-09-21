Kei Nishikori is coping with pain in his right elbow and arm that will force him to miss the Rakuten Japan Open. | REUTERS

Tennis

Kei Nishikori to skip Rakuten Japan Open due to elbow, arm injury

Kyodo

Kei Nishikori announced Saturday that he will skip the upcoming Rakuten Japan Open and Shanghai Masters due to pain in his right arm and elbow.

“I have some good news and some bad news. These past days I sat down with my medical team to continue monitoring my arm/elbow. This has been bothering me since the French Open (May 26 to June 9) off and on,” Nishikori said on his official app.

“The good news is that there is great progress, it’s healing, and I am finally close to being pain free. Structurally my arm and elbow look good.

“The bad news is that we are not 100 percent there yet. There is still swelling and fluid in the arm/elbow and the doctors feel it’s in my best interest to take 3-4 more weeks off without tennis.”

The world No. 8 has not played in a tournament since losing to Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the third round of the U.S. Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year.

“I am so sad to say that I will not be able to play the Japan Open, Shanghai Masters,” Nishikori said. “The Asian swing is obviously one of my favorite times of the year and I will work hard to come back stronger.”

The Rakuten Open begins on Sept. 30.

Nishikori, who has won the Rakuten Open twice and finished runner-up last year, will also miss a scheduled charity match with Swiss No. 3 Roger Federer on Oct. 14 in Tokyo.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Team Europe's Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal pose for a photograph during gala night on Thursday at the Laver Cup in Geneva.
Roger Federer, John McEnroe push for Laver Cup's place in team tennis
Team events are having quite the resurgence on the men's tennis circuit, with three different competitions scheduled in the next four months. What's still unclear, though, is whether they can al...
Misaki Doi hits a return to Donna Vekic in their Pan Pacific Open second-round match on Thursday in Osaka. Doi defeated Vekic 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Camila Giorgi, Misaki Doi post upsets in Pan Pacific Open second round
Camila Giorgi dropped just three games to upset third-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-0, 6-3 in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open on Thursday. The unseeded Italian, who reached the semif...
Naomi Osaka hits a return against Viktoriya Tomova during their match at the Pan Pacific Open in Osaka on Wednesday. Osaka won 7-5, 6-3.
Naomi Osaka reaches quarterfinals at Pan Pacific Open
Top-seeded Naomi Osaka reached the quarterfinals at the Pan Pacific Open by beating qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday. Osaka, who was broken twice early in the match, is lo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kei Nishikori is coping with pain in his right elbow and arm that will force him to miss the Rakuten Japan Open. | REUTERS

, ,