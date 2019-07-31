Rory McIlroy waves to fans after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday in Memphis. | AP

More Sports / Golf

Rory McIlroy to join Tiger at Japan's first PGA Tour event

AFP-JIJI

Former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy will join 15-time major-winner Tiger Woods at Japan’s first PGA Tour tournament later this year, organizers announced Wednesday.

Woods had already confirmed his participation, but McIlroy’s addition adds to the star power at the $9.75 million Zozo Championship in October.

“It is wonderful we have the opportunity to compete in Japan this year and I’m truly excited to be heading” to the tournament, the 30-year-old Northern Ireland star said in a press release.

McIlroy’s commitment is “a fantastic addition,” organizers of the Zozo Championship said.

“I know golf fans in Japan are very supportive and knowledgeable of the game and it’ll be really cool and fun for the PGA Tour players to perform in front of them for the first time,” McIlroy said.

“In my career, I’ve won all around the world and it’ll be an achievement if I can register my first title in Japan.”

McIlroy, currently ranked No. 3 in the world, is No. 2 on the FedExCup points list. The four-time major-winner was world No. 1 for 95 weeks between 2012 to 2015.

A total of 78 players, including the top 60 players from the FedExCup points list, will compete at the Zozo Championship in Chiba from October 24-27.

Rory McIlroy waves to fans after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday in Memphis. | AP

