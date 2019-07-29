Ko claims second major title of season with Evian victory

Ko Jin-young took advantage of a friend’s bad luck to win her second major title of the season and reclaim No. 1 spot in the women’s world golf rankings.

Ko fired a 4-under 67 in the rain-swept final round to win the Evian Championship by two shots with a 15-under total of 269 on Sunday.

Winner of the season’s first major, the ANA Inspiration in April, Ko closed out the victory after playing partner, longtime leader and good friend Kim Hyo-joo lost control of the tournament with a triple bogey at the par-3 14th.

Ko took the two-shot lead she was given, and added a birdie at the par-4 No. 17, to hold off strong finishes by American rookie Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68).

The 24-year-old South Korean played the par-5 18th with a two-shot cushion and no drama. Kim (73) made a birdie to join a three-way tie for second with Kupcho and Feng.

Ko said her play was “a little perfect,” after being presented with the silver trophy by skiing great Lindsey Vonn.

Ko acknowledged feeling sad for Kim, the 2014 Evian champion whose challenge was undone after a tee shot at No. 14 plugged beneath the front face of a green-side bunker. Kim’s first salvage attempt rolled back from the grass into a deep footprint in the sand. Kim then three-putted.

“The lie was so bad. It was really unlucky for Hyo Joo,” said Ko.

The winner’s check of $615,000 lifted Ko atop the LPGA money list with almost $2 million this season.

A second career major for Ko, the 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year, also means she goes back to No. 1 in the world rankings above her other playing partner, Park Sung-hyun.

Park (75) was let down by her putting in falling to a tie for sixth at 10 under.

A final round played in steady rain ended in fading light at 7:35 p.m. local time. The start was delayed by two hours to prepare the Evian Resort Golf Club course after overnight downpours.