Chunichi starter Daisuke Matsuzaka gave up eight runs in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Yokohama BayStars. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Chunichi's Daisuke Matsuzaka hammered by Yokohama BayStars

Kyodo

NAGOYA - Daisuke Matsuzaka was yanked after throwing just 32 pitches, during which the former major leaguer allowed eight runs on eight hits and a hit batsman in the Chunichi Dragons’ 12-3 Central League loss to the DeNA BayStars on Saturday.

Matsuzaka was making just his second start of the season after suffering shoulder inflammation from a fluke off-field injury in spring training. His first pitch was hit for a single by Tomo Otosaka, and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit Matsuzaka’s next strike, a 1-0 pitch for an RBI double.

Otosaka drove Matsuzaka (0-1) from the mound when he singled in a run to make it 6-0 with one out in the first. Neftali Soto capped the inning with a two-out, two-run single off reliever Takuya Mitsuma.

The victory extended the second-place BayStars’ longest win streak of the season to seven games, while Chunichi has now dropped eight straight. The BayStars now trail the league-leading Yomiuri Giants by 3 1/2 games.

“With the team having a tough go of it now, I went to the mound wanting to do something to turn things around,” Matsuzaka said. “Results like this demand an apology.”

BayStars starting pitcher Kenta Ishida (2-0) singled in a run in the first before he took the mound with an eight-run lead. The pitcher drove in three runs in DeNA’s four-run second with a no-out, bases-loaded double off Mitsuma.

Ishida threw five scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one, while allowing six hits.

Elsewhere in the CL, Hanshin right fielder Shun Takayama made a game-saving, 10th-inning catch, and Ryutaro Umeno scored the go-ahead run after legging out an 11th-inning double and coming home on Yusuke Oyama’s single in the Tigers’ 3-2 win over the Giants. Veteran Kyuji Fujikawa loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth but recorded a save for the second-straight day.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Mariners southpaw Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Tigers on Friday in Seattle.
Mallex Smith lifts Mariners past Tigers
Mallex Smith still has things to learn about being an everyday center fielder in the major leagues. But a sure sign that the lessons are starting to sink in came Friday night. The 26-yea...
Image Not Available
Former clubhouse attendant brings discrimination lawsuit against Tigers, ex-pitching coach Chris ...
A former clubhouse attendant has brought a discrimination lawsuit against the Detroit Tigers and former pitching coach Chris Bosio. In a complaint filed this week in Wayne County Circuit ...
Tigers newcomer Yangervis Solarte smacks a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Giants on Friday night at Tokyo Dome. Hanshin defeated Yomiuri 4-2.
Tigers' Yangervis Solarte enjoys memorable NPB debut, slugging game-winning homer against Giants
Yangervis Solarte hasn't even been in Japan that long and yet Hanshin Tigers fans already love him. He made it hard not to in his first game. Solarte made his NPB debut a memorab...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chunichi starter Daisuke Matsuzaka gave up eight runs in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Yokohama BayStars. | KYODO

, ,