Red Sox shell Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka for 12 runs

Masahiro Tanaka gave up 12 runs and 12 hits in 3⅓ innings, the worst outing of his career in Japan and the major leagues, in the New York Yankees’ 19-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

According to STATS, it was the second-worst record in Yankees history after Carl Mays allowed 13 runs at Cleveland in July 1923. Tanaka’s 12 earned runs were the most a Yankees starter has ever allowed versus the Red Sox since the earned run became an official stat in 1913.

“I don’t think the pitches I threw or my overall performance was that bad,” Tanaka said.

“I have a feeling that (our opponents) came up with some kind of strategy.”

The 19 runs were the most scored by the Red Sox against the Yankees, now leading the American League East. Boston totaled 23 hits, sent 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run first inning and batted around again in the fourth.

After allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base on a single and a walk, Tanaka (7-6) surrendered a three-run homer to Xander Bogaerts in front of 37,591 at Fenway Park.

Tanaka, who lasted just two-thirds of an inning in his last start against the Red Sox in the London Series on June 29, said after the lopsided game he has not sorted out his feelings yet and has to yet to find a solution to his pitching problems.

“Right now I don’t see (a way out),” he said.

Bogaerts went 4-for-6 with another homer, a solo shot in the eighth, while Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits apiece. Boston set season-highs with 19 runs, 23 hits, 14 extra-base hits and 10 doubles.

Tanaka issued three walks and struck out four in his 87-pitch outing.

Twins 10, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Nelson Cruz hit three of Minnesota’s five homers and finished with five RBIs, powering the Twins to the rout.

It was the first three-homer game for the six-time All-Star, who has 385 home runs in his career. He became the 10th player in big league history with a three-homer game after turning 39, according to Baseball Prospectus, joining a list that includes Babe Ruth, Stan Musial, Reggie Jackson, Dave Winfield, Frank Thomas and Alex Rodriguez.

Orioles 10, Angels 8 (16)

In Anaheim, Jonathan Villar hit a two-run homer in the 16th inning and Stevie Wilkerson became the first position player in major league history to earn a save as Baltimore recovered from blowing a three-run lead in the 15th for a wild victory over Los Angeles.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-5 with two walks and a stolen base for the Angels.

Cardinals 6, Pirates 3

In Pittsburgh, Paul Goldschmidt homered in his career-high fourth straight game, helping St. Louis finish a four-game sweep of the Pirates.

In Other Games

Indians 5, Royals 4, (14)

Rockies 8, Nationals 7

Rangers 11, Athletics 3

Mariners 10, Tigers 2

Mets 4, Padres 0