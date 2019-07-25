Naomi Osaka prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch as Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda squats behind home plate before a game between the Dodgers and Angels on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. | KYODO

Baseball / MLB

Naomi Osaka tosses ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium

Kyodo

LOS ANGELES - Two-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka threw the ceremonial first pitch prior to Wednesday’s Los Angeles Dodgers-Los Angeles Angels game.

While she said she was nervous and lacked practice ahead of the pitch, the world No. 2 women’s singles player, threw the ball to Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda, who barely had to move as he caught it easily on the fly.

The 21-year-old, wearing the home team’s cap and a No. 97 shirt, raised her right hand in delight as the crowd at Dodger Stadium clapped and cheered at the Dodgers’ “Japan Night” promotion.

“This is my second time watching live baseball and I’m really honored to have the chance to do this,” Osaka told reporters before the game. “Also I’m a bit nervous about throwing the ball but I’ll have fun.

“I see a lot of people who throw really good and I also see a lot of people who throw really bad, so I hope I’m one of the better throwers.”

The former world No. 1 said she hopes to make her Olympic debut in front of her Japanese fans at the Tokyo Games.

“I think everyone’s excited for the Olympics. It’s definitely the biggest deal coming up next year, for sure, and I’ve been kind of looking forward to it since Rio (de Janeiro, in 2016), because I didn’t play in that,” she said.

“I think there’s no better first Olympics for me and I’m just really looking forward to it.”

The Angels beat the Dodgers 3-2.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber pitches against Toronto in the first inning on Wednesday.
Indians' Shane Bieber twirls one-hit shutout
Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber wrapped up a shaky pregame bullpen session and shared a worried look with catcher Kevin Plawecki. "I was like 'Let's just find a way to get it done,' ...
Former MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is seen in a March 2017 file photo.
Ex-MLB star Dwight Gooden arrested on DWI charges
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden was arrested again in New Jersey on Monday night, this time on charges of driving while intoxicated. He was pulled over after driving the wrong...
Hiroshima starter Kris Johnson pitches against the Dragons on Wednesday at Mazda Stadium. Johnson threw a one-hit shutout in the Carp's win.
Carp's Kris Johnson throws one-hit shutout against Dragons
Kris Johnson allowed only one hit in a complete game shutout Wednesday as he led the Hiroshima Carp to a 2-0 win over the Chunichi Dragons in the Central League. Ryoma Nishikawa gave Hir...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tennis star Naomi Osaka throws the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers played the Angeles on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. | KYODO Naomi Osaka and Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda shake hands before Wednesday's game. | KYODO Naomi Osaka prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch as Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda squats behind home plate before a game between the Dodgers and Angels on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. | KYODO

, , ,