Edward Nketiah gives youthful Arsenal friendly victory over Bayern Munich

Young striker Edward Nketiah scored the winner just two minutes from time as a youthful Arsenal side beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in a preseason friendly on Wednesday.

The Gunners finished off a rapid passing sequence in the 88th minute that culminated with teenager Tyreece John-Jules slipping the ball to the 20-year-old Nketiah, who scored via his knee in the International Champions Cup match.

Arsenal won its second straight game on its U.S. tour, but the Bundesliga champions gave the Premier League squad a stiffer test than Major Soccer League’s Colorado Rapids, who the Gunners routed 3-0 on Monday.

The fifth-place finishers in the English Premier League last year opened the scoring courtesy of a 49th minute own goal in a front of a crowd of 26,700.

Louis Poznanski failed to deal with a ball on the far side of the box and in trying to clear ended up kicking into his own net.

Robert Lewandowski equalized with a superb header in the 71st minute for Bayern, which completed the German double last season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry sent a high ball into the box and Lewandowski leapt highest to redirect into the top corner to make it 1-1.

Unai Emery’s side came through its second fixture in the United States in good form, despite the saga surrounding unsettled captain Laurent Koscielny who decided to boycott the tour to try to force a transfer.

Thomas Mueller had the best chance for a wasteful Bayern but his first-half effort was kept out in spectacular style by Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

David Alaba crossed the ball to the center of the box where the charging Mueller split the defense to shoot but Leno kicked out his right leg to make a stunning save.